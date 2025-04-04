Victor Osimhen's most likely transfer destination revealed

Man United, Arsenal, and Chelsea have all been linked with a move for striker Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window.

According to The Athletic, the 26-year-old’s wage demands could see the Premier League giants look elsewhere.

Advertisement Advertisement

Osimhen, who is currently on loan at Galatasaray, was in talks with Chelsea over a move last summer but it ultimately collapsed due to his salary.

It’s understood that the striker’s most likely destination is now Saudi Arabia, despite his fine form in Turkey.

The Nigeria international has been key to his side’s title charge, scoring 28 goals and providing five assits in his 32 games across all competitions.