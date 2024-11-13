River Plate preparing huge January bid for Newcastle forward Almiron

River Plate are readying a huge bid for Newcastle United forward Miguel Almiron, who looks to be out of favour with manager Eddie Howe.

With just five league appearances and a total of 103 minutes to his name, Almiron is almost a forgotten player under Howe this season who looks likely to sell the 30-year-old in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite him falling down the pecking order at the Premier League side, there are many clubs from abroad such as River Plate who are interested in signing him.

Journalist Renzo Pantich claims the South American club have made contact with the Magpies and with Almiron being a huge River Plate fan the deal looks to be completed before it begins.

“River is probing, in a formal and concrete manner, the contractual conditions of Miguel Almirón. He’s a River fan, he has a tattoo on his back, and he is currently playing very few minutes in the Premier League."

The Argentine side are currently preparing for the Club World Cup and would likely need further additions such as the Newcastle star to be able to compete in the tournament - which always means so much to South American fans.