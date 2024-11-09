Newcastle boss Howe admits Euro season target

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits European qualification is a target this season.

Howe, however, says no targets have been internally set.

He told Chronicle Live: "European qualification is definitely a target for us. Of course, there are certain competitions you prefer. I am not going to sit here and say it's not the case, but depending on how the season goes any form of European qualification (is what we are looking for).

"Last year we would have taken any European competition but narrowly missed out. The same would apply this season.

"We haven’t had a meeting that has discussed aims and targets for the season. It has not really been that clearly defined. The want is to improve across the board at the club, from the bottom up in every way to try and bring long-term success and stability.

"Consistency of league position is the aim, then you hope through time you can get to where you want to be in terms of trophies and qualification for Europe. It’s being looked at longer term more than short term."