Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd trio set for return against PAOK after injury doubts, says Van Nistelrooy
Guardiola brutally turned down Man Utd before joining Man City
REVEALED: Real Madrid teammates frustrated with Mbappe
Hojlund shines as Amad hits brace in Man Utd defeat of PAOK

Fenerbache coach Mourinho eyeing Newcastle job

Carlos Volcano
Fenerbache coach Mourinho eyeing Newcastle job
Fenerbache coach Mourinho eyeing Newcastle jobAction Plus
Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is eyeing Eddie Howe's job at Newcastle United.

The Guardian says Mourinho has never hidden his passion for the Premier League and the Portuguese again wants to return to the English top flight.

Advertisement
Advertisement

To do so, he has set his sights on Newcastle, in case Eddie Howe leaves the club.

However, it now seems unlikely that the Newcastle manager will lose his job.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Magpies have won consecutively against Chelsea and Arsenal in the last week.

At Fener, Mourinho has admitted he's battling to adjust to the demands of Turkish football, particularly the refereeing.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHowe EddieNewcastle UtdFenerbahceMourinho JoseSuper LigFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Shearer says Mourinho is "edging for a move back to the Premier League"
Howe looking to loan out Newcastle starlet Kuol in January window
Amelia calls on Roma to bring back Mourinho and Ranieri in dream team combo