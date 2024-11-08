Fenerbache coach Mourinho eyeing Newcastle job

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho is eyeing Eddie Howe's job at Newcastle United.

The Guardian says Mourinho has never hidden his passion for the Premier League and the Portuguese again wants to return to the English top flight.

To do so, he has set his sights on Newcastle, in case Eddie Howe leaves the club.

However, it now seems unlikely that the Newcastle manager will lose his job.

Despite a disappointing start to the season, the Magpies have won consecutively against Chelsea and Arsenal in the last week.

At Fener, Mourinho has admitted he's battling to adjust to the demands of Turkish football, particularly the refereeing.