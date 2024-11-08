Howe on Newcastle's trophy ambitions: "That’s still the dream and it's still driving us"

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is celebrating three years at the club this weekend as he prepares to face Nottingham Forest.

Newcastle face Forest this weekend as Howe aims for their third consecutive Premier League away win in a game that means so much to Howe as he celebrates three successful years at the club.

He said, "It feels good to still be here. You're never sure how things are going to go and you come in with the best intentions, with lots of dreams and emotions.

“Lots of challenges awaited us. The first priority was to stay in the league and we got through a lot of work trying to make changes and also get the most out of what we already had here.

"When you look back on the three years as a whole, you just think to lots of positive memories and good feelings. I am thrilled to still be sat in the position and still dreaming of what may lie ahead.

Howe guided the Toon back into a major final in February 2023 where they lost 2-0 to Manchester United in the Carabao Cup. Fe hopes to take his side back to another final in the seasons to come and admits it is his dream to lift silverware with the squad he has built.

"We're happy with the progress but you always want more. You're not entirely satisfied because we haven't got the one thing we wanted when we came in which was a trophy. That’s still the dream and it's still driving us.”