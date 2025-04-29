River Plate chief fires Mastantuono warning to Euro giants

River Plate chief Stefano Di Carlo insists Franco Mastantuono will not leave this summer.

The youngster is a target for Manchester United, Manchester City, PSG and Barcelona this summer.

But after his matchwinner performance against Boca Juniors on Sunday, Di Carlo made clear that Mastantuono would not be leaving this year.

The 17 year-old has a buyout clause of €45m in his contract, but Di Carlo insisted: "It is a certainty. He will stay for the rest of the year."

Meanwhile, Mastantuono also stated on Sunday: "My head is here, at River. We have many important things ahead of us.

"I'm really enjoying this moment and I want to continue doing so. It was the game I was most looking forward to since I've been in the First Team. I'm very excited."