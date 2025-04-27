Tribal Football
Most Read
Mourinho on potentially taking the Leeds United job: I'm ready to go
Copa del Rey final preview: Real Madrid seek revenge on Barcelona
Real Madrid deny Copa final boycott claims amid ref meltdown
Bournemouth boss Iraola: I don't know what Man Utd will do

Agent: Haaland and Man City can't avoid Real Madrid rumours

Paul Vegas
Agent: Haaland and Man City can't avoid Real Madrid rumours
Agent: Haaland and Man City can't avoid Real Madrid rumoursADAM VAUGHAN / EPA / Profimedia
The agent of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists transfer rumours involving Real Madrid are no surprise.

The Norway international signed a new contract with City earlier this year to 2034. But he continues to be linked with LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Agent Raffaela Pimenta told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "Do you ever think Erling can avoid, even with the long contract with City, rumours of going to Real Madrid? It's always Haaland and Real Madrid in the media.

"People like to talk a lot, and there will always be rumors. I have no comment and I don't relate to it."

 

City contract buyout clause

Pimenta also was pushed about rumours of a buyout clause.

"A buyout clause? I don't comment on contracts," said Pimenta. "When you do well, you do whatever you want.

"Erling has total freedom, because when you do well you do whatever you want, you have a good deal, and then you have freedom."

 

Mentions
LaLigaPremier LeagueHaaland Erling BrautReal MadridManchester CityBarcelonaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid prepare bid for Man City midfielder Rodri
DONE DEAL? Malaga superkid Antonito commits to Newcastle
Real Madrid eye Erling Haaland deal, but only on one condition