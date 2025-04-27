Agent: Haaland and Man City can't avoid Real Madrid rumours

The agent of Manchester City striker Erling Haaland insists transfer rumours involving Real Madrid are no surprise.

The Norway international signed a new contract with City earlier this year to 2034. But he continues to be linked with LaLiga giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

Advertisement Advertisement

Agent Raffaela Pimenta told transfer expert Fabrizio Romano: "Do you ever think Erling can avoid, even with the long contract with City, rumours of going to Real Madrid? It's always Haaland and Real Madrid in the media.

"People like to talk a lot, and there will always be rumors. I have no comment and I don't relate to it."

City contract buyout clause

Pimenta also was pushed about rumours of a buyout clause.

"A buyout clause? I don't comment on contracts," said Pimenta. "When you do well, you do whatever you want.

"Erling has total freedom, because when you do well you do whatever you want, you have a good deal, and then you have freedom."