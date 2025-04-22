Agent Cury: Why Estevao joining Chelsea and not Barcelona

The agent of Estevao Willian doesn't expect him to be part of Chelsea's Club World Cup (CWC) campaign.

Estevao is moving to Chelsea from Palmeiras this summer - and there had been claims the Brazil international would be part of their CWC run in the USA over the close-season.

But agent Andre Cury told Marca: "Yes, he's arriving after the Club World Cup. He's a world-class player. Very good. A guy who's going to make history here (in Europe)."

Asked about comparisons with Neymar, Cury continued: "No, it's better not to make comparisons. He has his own style, but he's a very good player. He has a good family structure that helps him on a daily basis and is essential.

"Afraid of the jump to the Premier League? No, he'll play calmly. He'll arrive and be ready to play. He's playing very well at Palmeiras."

Why Estevao joining Chelsea not Barcelona

Cury, a former Barcelona scout and director, was also asked about the Blaugrana's attempts to sign the youngster.

He continued: "Estevão is the most expensive transfer in all of Latin America. First, Estevão, second, Vitor Roque, and third, Neymar. I was lucky enough to make all three. Also the biggest purchase in South American history, which was Vitor Roque from Palmeiras for 30 million. I'm grateful for a bit of work and luck.

"With Estevão, I had interest from PSG, Bayern Munich, Chelsea... from several clubs. Negotiating today is very difficult due to the Fair Play issue. Those who don't have the money to invest want to do so to get immediate results.

"Imagine this: Chelsea signed Estevão a year ago; they've waited a year to be able to enjoy him now, in July. There's no money to do this in Spain. They can't wait."