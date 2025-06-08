Riemer: Frank and I always joked about joining Tottenham

Danish national team coach Brian Riemer has said that while he was assistant coach to Thomas Frank at Brentford, he always used to joke with Frank that they would go to Tottenham if they one day would leave Brentford.

After winning 2-1 against Northern Ireland in the Parken stadium, Brian Riemer is currently getting set for the Danes' friendly against Lithuania in Odense on Tuesday.

Advertisement Advertisement

And the former Anderlecht coach was after the win against Northern Ireland asked by Tipsbladet to comment on the rumours that Frank might be headed to Tottenham as replacement for Ange Postecoglou who was sacked despite winning the Europa League with the club.

"I want to say it this way that Tottenham has always been my favorite club, and at Brentford we always joked that if we were to move on from Brentford, we would have to go to Tottenham."

"So now we have to see if he calls, but no. I am in a good place here and I will stay here", says Brian Riemer with a big smile.

"This is a club that has had some challenges over the past season, and there is quite a bit of work ahead of them. But Thomas deserves that chance. He has done a fantastic job."

"There is probably not much that can be compared in Danish football history where someone has done as well. So I hope for him that he gets that change (to a bigger club, ed.) one day. Whether it will be at Tottenham or somewhere else, we will have to see. But he deserves it. I don't know where things stand, but I hope it so for him", says Brian Riemer.