Tribal Football
Most Read
Athletic Bilbao attacker Williams open to Arsenal move, but...
Spurs to hijack Man Utd bid for Mbeumo
Departing Lille star David selects three giants as transfer preference
Al-Nassr launching bid for Man Utd rebel Garnacho

Forest winger Elanga addresses fresh Newcastle rumours

Paul Vegas
Forest winger Elanga addresses fresh Newcastle rumours
Forest winger Elanga addresses fresh Newcastle rumoursRichard Callis / Zuma Press / Profimedia
Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has shrugged off fresh rumours linking him with Newcastle United.

It's been suggested Newcastle are prepared to offer £50m for the former Manchester United winger.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Elanga, after helping Sweden to their World Cup qualifying win against Hungary, was asked about the rumours.

He told Fotbolskanalen:  "There is a lot of talk.

"I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control."

Elanga's deal with Forest runs to 2028.

Mentions
Premier LeagueElanga AnthonyNewcastle UtdNottinghamManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
McAtee chooses England U21s over Man City and CWC
Brentford attacker Mbuemo delivers personal demands to Man Utd
Forest winger Silva "is a target" for Saudi clubs after a mixed Premier League start