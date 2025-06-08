Forest winger Elanga addresses fresh Newcastle rumours

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga has shrugged off fresh rumours linking him with Newcastle United.

It's been suggested Newcastle are prepared to offer £50m for the former Manchester United winger.

Elanga, after helping Sweden to their World Cup qualifying win against Hungary, was asked about the rumours.

He told Fotbolskanalen: "There is a lot of talk.

"I focus on what I can do and my focus today was on the match. In football there are always rumours. The most important thing is that I focus on what I can control."

Elanga's deal with Forest runs to 2028.