Palace boss Glasner: Lisandro challenge looked violent to me

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Lisandro Martinez could've been sent off during yesterday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Lisandro escaped a late red after a two-footed jump at Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada.

Glasner later said: "To me it looked a bit violent.

"Luckily he hit the ball and not the shin of our player. If he had, he would have broken his leg.

"The referee decided that there was no red card, and I will not complain about the decision, because we ourselves made many more wrong decisions than the referee."

The Premier League later reasoned: "VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee's decision not to give a red card, believing it was a reckless tackle but that there was no contact with Kamada."