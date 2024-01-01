Tribal Football
Most Read
Getafe coach Bordalas slams Pellegrini: Not first time he's said that about us!
Roma coach Juric: Players were behind De Rossi
Bergkamp linked with surprise Arsenal return
Man Utd preparing new offer for RB Leipzig loanee Simons

Palace boss Glasner: Lisandro challenge looked violent to me

Palace boss Glasner: Lisandro challenge looked violent to me
Palace boss Glasner: Lisandro challenge looked violent to meAction Plus
Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says Lisandro Martinez could've been sent off during yesterday's 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

Lisandro escaped a late red after a two-footed jump at Palace midfielder Daichi Kamada.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Glasner later said: "To me it looked a bit violent.

"Luckily he hit the ball and not the shin of our player. If he had, he would have broken his leg.

"The referee decided that there was no red card, and I will not complain about the decision, because we ourselves made many more wrong decisions than the referee."

The Premier League later reasoned: "VAR checked for a potential red card and confirmed the referee's decision not to give a red card, believing it was a reckless tackle but that there was no contact with Kamada."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMartinez LisandroKamada DaichiCrystal PalaceManchester United
Related Articles
Palace ace Eze fires warning at Man Utd
Palace boss Glasner wary using last season's Man Utd thumping as gauge for rematch
Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move