Palace ace Eze fires warning at Man Utd
Crystal Palace ace Ebere Eze says they'll play to win against Manchester United today.

Eze insists Palace will be up for today's clash, despite a slow start to the season.

He said: “It shows what we're capable of. We know what we've got in the dressing room.

“We play every single game to win, and we know that we're capable of winning so, on Saturday, nothing changes.

“I think we've added some big players that are adding to the team greatly. We've lost some players, but the guys that we've brought in have filled in the spots well.

“We’re positive about the team. We're positive about the squad. And we're positive about the rest of the season.”

 

Eze EberechiCrystal PalaceManchester United
