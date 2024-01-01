Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Man Utd deliberately holding back Kone
Man Utd scouts posted to check on RB Salzburg talent
Estevao form forces Chelsea loan rethink

Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move

Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move
Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd moveProfimedia
Departing Crystal Palace youngster Samuel Lusale has appeared to confirm he is going to Manchester United.

The talent has departed Palace and already issued a social media post about the matter.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said: "My journey with Crystal Palace comes to an end and a new door opens.

"I will always remember the memories I made at Palace, and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. But now, we move on to the next chapter."

Now he appears to have suggested that his destination is United, as has been predicted.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself on a TV screen along with the famous United No.7 shirt displaying his name.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLusale SamuelCrystal PalaceManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Osimhen to Chelsea is ON; Man City face Gundogan competition; Atalanta & Lookman face-off
DONE DEAL? Man Utd clinch agreement for Mali prospect Sekou Kone