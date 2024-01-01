Departing Palace youngster Lusale confirms Man Utd move

Departing Crystal Palace youngster Samuel Lusale has appeared to confirm he is going to Manchester United.

The talent has departed Palace and already issued a social media post about the matter.

He said: "My journey with Crystal Palace comes to an end and a new door opens.

"I will always remember the memories I made at Palace, and without them, I wouldn’t be where I am today. But now, we move on to the next chapter."

Now he appears to have suggested that his destination is United, as has been predicted.

He shared a photo on Instagram of himself on a TV screen along with the famous United No.7 shirt displaying his name.