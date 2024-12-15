Richards: Palace now on our way back

Crystal Palace defender Chris Richards feels the team is now turning their season around.

Ahead of facing Brighton today, Richards says the go into the grudge match in good spirits.

Richards told Premier League Productions: “I think we had a rough start to the season, but the stat is one defeat in the last eight, so I think we're on our way to getting to where we want to be.

“But we understand that if we do want to go higher up on the table that we have to come away from games like (the 2-2 draw with Manchester) City with three points.

“I think we were pleased with the draw, I felt, or at least we felt like we could have maybe gotten a bit more out of the game. We understand that we're in a tough situation right now, but again I think if we're on our game, we can play with any team in the league, and I think we showed it against City.

“I think ‘hard-working’ is probably the best word for it. I think now that we're all together, all fit, all healthy, I think we're kind of starting to understand each other both on and off the pitch, and I think you can see it with the results.”

