Brighton attacker Rutter ready for Palace grudge match

Brighton attacker Georginio Rutter says he's been preparing for their clash with Crystal Palace since the summer.

Brighton host Crystal Palace later today.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Rutter said, When I arrived (from Leeds), I asked what is the derby and they said it is Crystal Palace.

“They say it is an important game for the club, a good battle. I know they don’t like Lewis, the captain!

“It will be a good fight and we have to take this game very personally.

“Sometimes when the emotion is more, you have to be clever and we have to be convinced about our potential and our strengths.

“I think we will play a great game and we are ready for that.

“I love it. This is why we play football as well, when we have a great atmosphere in the stadium.

“And I think there will be a good atmosphere on Sunday.

“It’s a different atmosphere because it doesn’t matter how you win.

“If you win, it will be a great feeling for everybody.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play