Hurzeler says a win for Brighton is imperative against Palace in this weekend's derby

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler is hoping that he can continue his impressive start at the club.

The 31-year-old German is the youngest coach in the Premier League but looks at home.

As they prepare to take on rivals Crystal Palace, Hurzeler admits he was in the crowd for the 1-1 draw in December 2023.

"Luckily I have visited last season the game between Crystal Palace and Brighton in Palace, so I saw the game live," Hurzeler told reporters.

"I experienced it on my own, how the rivalry is, how the mood is between the two clubs.

"I have also experienced some big derbies in my former time (in Germany), so I know what it means for the fans and for the club.

"It is a game, in the end it is only about three points, but on top of that, it is about the meaning of the game.

"I know also from the past that the meaning, especially for the fans, is high, and also for the club it is very high and that is why we need to give everything on the pitch to win this derby."

Hurzeler added during his press conference: "Everyone in the building knows the meaning, so I don't have to artificially emphasize it and that is not my way of working. It is to prepare the team the best we can do like every other game.

"We have a lot of experienced players in the squad, they know how important this game is for the club, how important it is for the fans and that is the main thing.

"We have to give back the fans three points we might have wasted in the last games and I think that is the most important."