Glasner insists Palace ready for Brighton grudge clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner says they're in good shape going to Brighton on Sunday.

Glasner knows the history between the two clubs and recognises the grudge factor.

He said, "This week has been very positive, of course, with the three-game week and being unbeaten, having one win, two draws. That meant we could give the players some days off, which is important after busy weeks and before more busy weeks.

"Then we started with some really good training sessions this week and the players worked quite hard. We all feel ready for the five games in December and hopefully many games in January too.

"I know it's very important for our fans and if it's very important for our fans, it's very important for us as well, because we are one big family. We go there to take the win, to take the three points, but we also have a lot of respect for Brighton's performances.

"Fabian Hurzeler is new in the Premier League and is doing a fantastic job there. They are also having many new players in the squad, but a clear structure in how they play, with a very attacking style, a lot of pace and quick players in their offence, a lot of rotation.

"It's not too easy to prepare for this game because they are quite flexible, but on the other side, especially in the last games, they conceded several goals and so there will be also be chances for us and that's what we're going for, to take our chances and go home Sunday afternoon with three points in the pocket."

