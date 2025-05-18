Rice scores winner as Arsenal beat Newcastle to finish second in Premier League

Arsenal secured the three points they needed for UEFA Champions League (UCL) qualification as they beat Newcastle United 1-0 in their final game at the Emirates Stadium this campaign, winning just their second match in seven in the Premier League.

David Raya was given an early scare when his pass out ceded possession, with the Spaniard needing to keep out Bruno Guimarães’ effort from close range.

Advertisement Advertisement

He was definitely the busier of the two goalkeepers in the first half, as he crucially tipped Harvey Barnes’ strike past the post, before saving Dan Burn’s point-blank header from Sandro Tonali’s resulting corner.

Arsenal’s best chance also came from a corner, as Nick Pope reacted brilliantly to Thomas Partey’s header after the midfielder met Bukayo Saka’s dangerous delivery.

Following an underwhelming first half, the Gunners started the second well and found themselves ahead through the returning Declan Rice.

It was a wonderful first-time strike into the bottom corner after Martin Ødegaard found him on the edge of the box. Further chances from Saka and Ben White followed, with the former testing Pope before the latter’s drive from distance flew just wide.

Arsenal’s recent habit of giving up leads threatened to haunt them again though, as Barnes and Joe Willock struck off target from promising positions.

Match stats Opta by StatsPerform

The Gunners welcomed the return of Kai Havertz in the latter stages as he helped see the game through with their 12th win in 13 home H2Hs.

Newcastle missed the chance to become the first team to beat Arsenal four times in one season, and the Magpies must now wait for the final day to see if they too can secure UCL football for next season.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Click here to see all the stats of the match.