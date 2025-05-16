Kai Havertz in line to make Arsenal return vs Newcastle

Tribal Football
Arsenal ace Kai Havertz could make his long-awaited return from injury in their Premier League game against Newcastle on Sunday.

The 25-year-old suffered what many believed to be a season ending hamstring injury during Arsenal’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai back in February.

Despite missing the past two-and-a-half months through injury, Havertz remains Arsenal top league goal scorer with nine.

Speaking to the press ahead of the game against fellow top four hopefuls Newcastle, Arteta revealed the German is back in training.

Arteta said: "We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain parts of the sessions in the past two days. He looks in great shape but it is more the medical staff giving the clearance then how Kai actually feels to contribute."

