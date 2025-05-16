Arteta reveals Havertz may return for Arsenal's UCL push against Newcastle

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken to the media ahead of this weekend's clash with Newcastle United.

With both sides able to confirm their place in next season’s Champions League with a victory, both sides will go all out to secure 3 points. The Gunners will also be boosted by the returns of Kai Havertz and Declan Rice who have trained this week which is some good news for Arteta who first spoke on the German international and if he may start this weekend.

Havertz may return against Newcastle

“We're going to decide that tomorrow. He's done certain part of the sessions in the last two days.

“It's with the medical staff and how Kai feels.

“It's a credit to him and the medical staff and they've been pushing. He looks in great shape and you see the transformation on him which is really impressive.”

Arsenal must be clinical

He then spoke on how it is the final home game of the season and how his side must take their chances against Newcastle.

“It's our chance as well to finish in second place. As well in a way to say thank you to our supporters and making the effort to travel everywhere.

“We're going to need a big one, be very clinical. How thin the margins are with (Newcastle) and how clinical we have to be in front of them to score the goals.”

Does Arteta have any regrets?

Next, he was asked whether he has any regrets this season after a failed title race and being devastatingly knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

“I will give you my word that we have tried our very best.

“I love incredible things that this team has done, again, in the circumstances that we have played in.”

Will Partey depart?

The Spaniard then received a question on it being the last game for some players and Thomas Partey's contract but remained secretive.

“I wouldn't like to talk specifically about anybody. There are a few cases, we will try to show our gratitude for the time we have had together and hopefully our supporters can do too.”

Squad alignment is a priority

Finally, he opened up on his squad being aligned ahead of what should be a very busy summer transfer window for the Gunners.

"Yes, on what we have to do, yes. And what we can do, I don't know. I think sometimes from the plan that we had and actually what we were able to execute, we've never been able to replicate it exactly. This is football, it happens, I think, to every football club. That's why we plan certain ways and, okay, we cannot do it, we'll do something else.

"I think the aim is clear and then you have to just do it slowly, thing by thing and start to achieve it. A big part of that as well is keeping and making sure that the players that are here are happy, they feel valued, and they are willing to continue with us. That's very, very important."