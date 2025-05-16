Howe on going to Arsenal: Newcastle know Champions League race not over

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe admits his squad is at it's limits in the final weeks of the season.

Newcastle go to Arsenal on Sunday still in need of a win to be sure of keeping their place in the Champions League places. The Toon will be at the Emirates sitting in third place, with the top five qualifying for the elite competition.

Advertisement Advertisement

Howe said on Friday morning: "We're light. January played a part in that as we lost two players from the squad. I think we've done really well this season to manage a small squad.

"I think our injury record this season has been been very good in part. We've managed to keep the majority of the players fit.

"You're always gonna get one or two injuries, but yeah, I think we're in the position with our squad where if you get, and sometimes that can happen, a run of injuries and it can look thin very quickly, so fingers crossed we can maintain our strength to the end."

Botman unlucky - not another ACL

Those injuries include defender Sven Botman, who has suffered a new knee injury. However, Howe insists it was not another ACL.

He also said: "No, no, that's not the case at all. We don't think it's a serious one.

"I think I can sense from him that he's frustrated. I've been there in the majority of the second half of my career where you're getting disappointments, things are coming at you and you can't necessarily control them.

"That's the nature of the sport, sometimes you'll have an idea where an injury comes from, sometimes it'll just come out of the blue and there's nothing you can do about it.

"I think Sven's been really unfortunate for the last two occasions, there's absolutely nothing you can do, it's part of his occupation.

"He's brave, he's a wholehearted player, which he needs to be in his position, and naturally you're gonna come out on the wrong side of those challenges sometimes and most importantly, there's no long term damage.

"Because he's such an important player for us, you've seen every time he's played this season, the contribution that he's given the team."

Champions League qualifying not done yet

On going to Arsenal, Howe says Newcastle recognise their Champions League push is not yet settled.

He stated: "It's not done yet. The picture can change game to game and I think we've got to be really focused on our next game and trying to win it.

"We have been, our preparation has been good and the focus is there from the players. Nothing is achieved until it's achieved. We have to be single minded in that and not get distracted.

"We need to be really focused on our next game and try and win it, which we will do and we have done this week, I think the preparation's been good, the focus has been there from the players.

"I think the the outside noise will always be swayed by how you've done and it's positive - but nothing's achieved until it's achieved, so we have to be really single-minded in that and not getting distracted."