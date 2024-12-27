Tribal Football
Rice pleased with Arsenal win: I'm getting back to my best

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice was left pleased after their 1-0 win against Ipswich Town on Friday.

Kai Havertz struck the winner for the Gunners on the night.

Rice said: "I think it has been constant thing for us, dominating games but teams have been coming here with a low block - it is tough to break down a 5-4-1.

"Second half, I feel we could have had one or two more. Luckily enough in the end it was an important win."

On his volley from a corner, he smiled: "I couldn't have hit that much better. I was watching the ball the whole way.

"Teams are trying to stop us from set-pieces. They were taken back from that one. We stick to our process as we are really good at them."

On Bukayo Saka's injury, Rice said: "He come off early in the game the other day.

"Tonight was different out there without him. We are going to have to adapt, for sure."

He continued: "Sometimes when the manager asks me to arrive in the box it is a bit unnatural for me, but it makes me more hungry for goals.

"I had a bit of a slow start to the season off the back of the Euros, but I feel much more back to myself."

 

