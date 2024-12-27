Cajuste on Ipswich facing Arsenal: These are the kind of games that you really want to play in

Cajuste on facing Arsenal: These are the kind of games that you really want to play in

Ipswich Town midfielder Jens Cajuste has opened up on tonight's clash with Arsenal and how he is more than ready to make an impact in such a huge game.

Napoli loanee Cajuste spoke optimistically ahead of the clash and says they must learn from previous mistakes to keep gaining momentum in the Premier League.

“These are the kind of games that you really want to play in,” he said. “It’s the ones that are tough, the ones where you really have to persevere.

“There’s not many games in the season like playing at the Emirates so you just have to play it to the fullest and all of us are looking forward to it.

“To be fair we work pretty well with set pieces before every game so we approach this game no differently, but we’ll probably have to take an extra look at Arsenal.”

Manager Kieran McKenna’s side come off the back of a hugely disappointing 4-0 defeat to Newcastle United which Cajuste says should be a turning point this season.

“Of course you never want to play a game like that on your home field. It was a bad beat but it was also against a good team so we can’t take that away from them. We didn’t reach our level and they did so that’s what the result looks like.”

On the Magpies’ third goal, he added: “It can happen, this is football and sometimes it doesn’t go the way you want it to. There’s not much more to say about that. Mistakes happen, my part and partly on Aro as well.

“It happens to everybody at some point, it’s just about letting it go in the past and look forward to the next challenge.

“But how else are you going to get better at it if you don’t do it and change your tactics? Let’s stick with it, learn from what happened and go on to the next one.”