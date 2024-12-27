Arsenal close gap on leaders Liverpool after win against Ipswich

Arsenal moved up to second in the Premier League (PL) table as Kai Havertz’s first-half strike helped the Gunners to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Ipswich Town – a 14th successive home game without defeat this season (W11, D3).

In the first league meeting between the two sides since 2002, it was the hosts who edged the opening exchanges, with Jurriën Timber seeing a low effort smartly saved by Arijanet Muric.

The Gunners continued to probe for a breakthrough and their pressure paid dividends in the 23rd minute when Leandro Trossard’s inviting delivery was converted by Havertz from close range for the German’s 12th goal of the season.

Armed with the momentum, Arsenal went in pursuit of a quickfire second, but Gabriel Jesus – making a third successive start for the first time since December 2023 – saw a neat angled finish ruled out for offside.

That proved to be the hosts’ best chance of extending their lead in a cagey opening period as the Ipswich rearguard held firm to keep the deficit to just a single goal heading into half-time.

The early stages of the second half followed a similar pattern to the first, with Mikel Arteta’s men spurning a glorious opportunity to double their advantage when Gabriel directed a free header from six yards wide of the target.

Determined to make their pressure count, Arsenal continued to search for an all-important second with time ticking into the final 20 minutes, but Muric stood firm in the Tractor Boys’ goal to deny Martin Ødegaard and Mikel Merino in quick succession.

Despite having won two of their last three away league games, Ipswich barely laid a glove on the hosts late on, as Arsenal eased through the closing stages to secure a crucial three points without the talismanic Bukayo Saka.

The result sees the Gunners extend their remarkable record against newly-promoted sides to 42 matches unbeaten (W37, D5), while the visitors suffer a fifth Premier League defeat in six matches.