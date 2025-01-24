Tribal Football
Rice makes plea to Arsenal board: We're short up front
Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice is urging the board to back manager Mikel Arteta in buying a new striker this month.

After victory at Champions League opponents Dinamo Zagreb, Rice admitted the players are now feeling their lack of options in attack.

“I think now where we’ve lost Gabi (Gabriel Jesus), he’s probably going to be out for a year with an ACL, that’s really tough,” he said.

“I’m sure the manager is probably going to look for something, because tonight we’ve had to bring Tierney on left wing, we’ve had to bring Zin (Oleksandr Zinchenko) in on left wing so we’re a bit short up there.

"I’m not surprised if we are going to do something.”

