Borussia Dortmund to bid for Arsenal defender Zinchenko
Borussia Dortmund to bid for Arsenal defender Zinchenko
Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta is preparing for the departure of defender Oleksandr Zinchenko this month. 

Zinchenko, who joined the Gunners from Manchester City in 2022, has recently fallen down the pecking order. 

According to The Telegraph, Borussia Dortmund is the leading contender to sign him. 

The Ukrainian is now the third-choice left-back, with Myles Lewis-Skelly and Riccardo Calafiori ahead of him in the pecking order. 

Arsenal is keen to see the results of a scan on Lewis-Skelly's knee injury before finalizing any move. 

Dortmund, having missed out on Chelsea's Renato Veiga, remains in the market for a left-back.

