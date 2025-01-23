Seaman doubts Arsenal will find "marquee striker" in January transfer window

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Seaman doubts Arsenal will get a "marquee striker" in the January transfer window
Arsenal are doing everything to try and sign a center forward this winter window.

That is the view of club legend David Seaman, who spoke about the Gunners’ pursuit of a no.9.

With Gabriel Jesus out for most of the season and Bukayo Saka injured, manager Mikel Arteta needs reinforcements.

Seaman told talkSPORT: "Everybody is talking about signing a new striker and that does look like what we need. It looks like we’re trying to get a striker but to get a marquee striker, the finished article, in January… that doesn’t happen very often.

"Kai Havertz isn’t an out-and-out striker but he’s scored some important goals. It’s frustrating because I can feel the fans’ frustration growing. There are a few rumblings now because we’re not where we want to be.

"I know for a fact that they’re trying like mad to get one but whether it will be now or the summer, I don’t know. There’s ones in the pipeline so we will have to wait and see if they get done."

