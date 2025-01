Man Utd get serious about Arsenal prospect Heaven

Manchester United coach Ruben Amorim may soon have another Arsenal youngster in his squad.

United already have Chido Obi-Martin, who has been training with the first team.

Now they are leading the race to sign Arsenal teenager Ayden Heaven.

The 18-year-old defender made his first-team debut against Preston in October.

According to Fabrizio Romano, United have made an approach for Heaven, just six months after signing Obi-Martin from the Gunners.

Eintracht Frankfurt and Barcelona are also interested in the young talent.

Arsenal, however, are keen to keep hold of Heaven and plan to offer him a new contract