Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Sporting and Real Oviedo: The historic Segunda Division derby powered in Mexico
Rabiot pricing himself out of return to football
Klopp criticises Man Utd boss Ten Hag's decision to send Sancho out on loan
Man Utd could be forced to delay Ugarte's debut

REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd
REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man UtdAction Plus
Manchester United were close to hiring Thomas Tuchel over the summer.

That's according to German pundit Marcel Reif, who states an agreement was close to being struck for Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He told BILD:  “I would have bet a lot that Tuchel would replace Ten Hag.

"I recently had another conversation with someone who is very close to that. It was pretty far along, almost in agreement.”

Reif says former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel pulled out of talks due to United insisting he would not have control of transfers.

He added, “As far as the squad is concerned, the considerations were different.

"Tuchel said pretty much at the finish line: ‘I’m not doing that! I won’t do that to myself again, that I go to a club and then things come from outside'. ”

Mentions
Premier LeagueManchester UnitedBayern MunichChelseaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bayern Munich chief Eberl on De Ligt sale: Nothing personal
DONE DEAL: Man Utd close signing of Bayern Munich pair De Ligt, Mazraoui
Premier League transfers 2024: Ins & Outs for every club this summer