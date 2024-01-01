REVEALED: Why Tuchel rejected Man Utd

Manchester United were close to hiring Thomas Tuchel over the summer.

That's according to German pundit Marcel Reif, who states an agreement was close to being struck for Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag.

He told BILD: “I would have bet a lot that Tuchel would replace Ten Hag.

"I recently had another conversation with someone who is very close to that. It was pretty far along, almost in agreement.”

Reif says former Chelsea and Bayern Munich manager Tuchel pulled out of talks due to United insisting he would not have control of transfers.

He added, “As far as the squad is concerned, the considerations were different.

"Tuchel said pretty much at the finish line: ‘I’m not doing that! I won’t do that to myself again, that I go to a club and then things come from outside'. ”