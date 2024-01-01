REVEALED: Why Man Utd passed on Toney

Manchester United felt that Ivan Toney had one shortcoming in his game that kept them away from signing him.

The Brentford forward was available all summer, but the Red Devils never made a move.

Eventually, Toney sealed a £40 million move near deadline day to Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia.

According to ESPN, he was disqualified from United’s shortlist because of his pressing.

The Red Devils felt that Toney did not work hard enough off the ball to justify the fee he would command.

United have Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirzkee as their two main forwards.