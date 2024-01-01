Spurs boss Postecoglou admits considering Toney swoop

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou admits they did consider a move for Ivan Toney before going for Dominic Solanke.

Spurs meet Brentford this weekend, with the Bees selling Toney last month to Al Ahli.

"We did look at him, but Dom was the one we wanted that fitted the profile we were looking for at the time," said Postecoglou, who also insisted there's no concern over Solanke having yet scored for his new club.

"Just take a breath, do a little bit of yoga, think about the world for a second and then make an assessment after," he added.

"We don't have to rush to make judgement all the time because the alternative is he may have got off to a great start, he is fit, scored in all four games, is flying and then he goes through a patch like all strikers where he doesn't score."