Giles says Brentford were "really happy" to get Toney transfer to Al-Ahli complete

Brentford director of football Phil Giles has reflected the transfer of Ivan Toney and how Brentford were delighted with his move to Al-Ahli in the final days of the transfer window.

Thomas Frank's first-team squad will be without a prominent force in Toney this season as he forced his way out the club in search of trophies.

However, even though the club will miss the forward who scored 72 goals in 141 appearances, Giles has spoken about the club are happy with the deal.

“Thomas has said everything there is to say about Ivan in terms of his performances,” said Giles.

“Everyone expected that there would be interest in Ivan. There could have potentially been more interest in him, as it happened. There was strong interest from Al-Ahli and clearly a desire from us to get a deal done.

“They wanted to buy him, and we were open to selling him, so the process came down to agreeing a valuation, which took time.

“It went late into the window. It’s always a bit tricky when the season starts, but I think Thomas managed it well.

“We were really happy to get that done. Ivan’s done a great job for us, and he moves on to the next phase of his career. It was a good end to the window, from my point of view.”

Brentford have two out of their first three games so far this season and face Manchester City next in what will be a tough test for the club and for Toney’s replacement Yoane WIssa who tries to live up to Toney’s name.