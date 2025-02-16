REVEALED: Why Groningen players celebrated goals with Van Dijk tribute

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk offered some motivational words to FC Groningen players before their victory over Willem II yesterday.

Van Dijk also played for Willem II, though delivered a pre-match video message to Groningen which did the trick as they won 3-1.

Advertisement Advertisement

Dave Kwakman, who struck on the night, confirmed to ESPN: "We received a video from Van Dijk before the game."

During the match, Groningen celebrated the goals in the style of Van Dijk, with Kwakman adding: "I think this was Van Dijk's celebration."

Fellow goalscorer Tika de Jonge also stated: “I think everyone has seen how we all celebrated.

“And I think everyone knows who is cheering like that. There is someone who gave us some good words before the game, so this was for him. Nice way of celebraring, right?”