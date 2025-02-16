Liverpool captain Van Dijk offered to Barcelona

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been offered to Barcelona.

The Dutchman, off contract in June, is yet to commit to a new deal at Anfield.

Sport says Barcelona have been offered Van Dijk, 33.

The Holland international is now free to commit to a pre-contract to any foreign club.

The 33-year-old has also previously been linked with Barcelona's big rival Real Madrid.

Van Dijk joined the English giants from Southampton during the January 2018 transfer window.