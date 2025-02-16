Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti talks Osasuna, Vini Jr offers and Saudi threat
Five free agents Arsenal could sign to ease attacking injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola delivers Haaland injury update
12 matches? Real Madrid ace Bellingham facing lengthy ban

Liverpool captain Van Dijk offered to Barcelona

Paul Vegas
Liverpool captain Van Dijk offered to Barcelona
Liverpool captain Van Dijk offered to BarcelonaAction Plus
Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has been offered to Barcelona.

The Dutchman, off contract in June, is yet to commit to a new deal at Anfield.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport says Barcelona have been offered Van Dijk, 33.

The Holland international is now free to commit to a pre-contract to any foreign club.

The 33-year-old has also previously been linked with Barcelona's big rival Real Madrid.

Van Dijk joined the English giants from Southampton during the January 2018 transfer window.

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilBarcelonaLiverpoolLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Liverpool captain Van Dijk tipped for "Real Madrid, Barcelona" move
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Barcelona want Bruno; Liverpool watch Stiller; Man City losing De Bruyne
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Spurs transfer confusion - but not on Ange; AC Milan target Chelsea outcasts; Barcelona and Quenda