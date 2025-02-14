Everton media team enjoys dig at Van Dijk

Everton appeared to mock Virgil van Dijk after he called the Merseyside derby their “cup final.”

James Tarkowski’s 98th-minute equalizer sparked wild celebrations, with fans invading the pitch in Goodison Park’s final derby.

A mass brawl broke out after full-time, leading to four red cards, including three for Liverpool.

Everton later posted a video of their fans chanting, referencing their final six games at Goodison.

The club’s social media jab added fuel to the fiery post-match fallout.

The Toffees added to the post: "Six more 'finals' left at Goodison," adding two emojis; a smirking and sad face emoji.

"This is their cup final and they would try to do everything in their power to make it difficult for us," the Liverpool skipper told TNT Sports post-match. "It is a big boost for them but a blow for us."