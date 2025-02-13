Van Dijk: Doucoure wanted to provoke Liverpool fans

Captain Virgil van Dijk criticized Abdoulaye Doucoure and referee Michael Oliver after tempers flared at the end of Liverpool’s 2-2 draw with Everton.

The Dutchman was frustrated with Doucoure’s provocation and Oliver’s handling of the post-match brawl, which led to multiple red cards.

Van Dijk felt the situation could have been managed better, as both Doucoure and Curtis Jones, along with Arne Slot and Sipke Hulshoff, were dismissed.

"It was a very big provocation from one certain player," Van Dijk stated post-game to Match of the Day.

"I think Abdoulaye Doucoure wanted to provoke our fans, I think that is what I saw and Curtis Jones didn't think it was the right thing to do.

"We all saw it and reacted as a team as we were able to do. You know what happens nowadays, it becomes one big tussle. Then it is not me who has to deal with it, it is the referee and today I am not sure he had it fully under control."