REVEALED: Why Cambiaso's Man City move fell through
A move to Manchester City for Juventus fullback Andrea Cambiaso fell through on deadline day last Monday.

BILD says the deal collapsed over a disagreement regarding Cambiaso's valuation.

City tabled €65m cash to sign the Italy international, who was seen as a replacement for Kyle Walker after his departure for AC Milan.

However, Juve refused to budge from their €80m assessment.

As such, with neither club budging, the deadline fell with Cambiaso remaining a Juve player.

