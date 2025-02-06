Agent of Juventus' Cambiaso reveals Man City wanted to sign defender

The agent of Juventus full-back Andrea Cambiaso has told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that rumours Manchester City wanted the player are "true".

And, generally, on the transfer market: 'It's not easy for someone from abroad... Douglas Luiz is an example of someone who was a hit in the Premier League and struggles in Italy.'

It was one of the soap operas that characterised the winter market, but in the end nothing came of it. Andrea Cambiaso remained at Juventus, despite rumours Manchester City wanted him.

Giovanni Bia, the agent of the Juventus defender, told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli: "It is true that (Pep) Guardiola wanted him.

"Juventus will (have to) explain what happened, (but) I (can) tell you that it's all true what came out in the papers, in relation to the negotiations."

Bia went on to talk about Napoli in the market: "People often do not consider that playing in Italy is not easy for someone from abroad.

"Douglas Luiz is an example of someone who was doing wonders in the Premier League and struggles in Italy.

"Napoli had the intelligence to say 'let's get on with it, it's useless to chase someone who may not be useful'.

"Then, Napoli do not have the Champions League and don't need such a deep squad. Maybe someone arrives who wants to play at all costs and can ruin the group."