REVEALED: Man Utd made deadline day move for Luiz

Paul Vegas
Manchester United failed with a deadline day move for former Manchester City midfielder Douglas Luiz.

Luiz was available over the January market from Juventus, where he moved last summer from Aston Villa, but he ultimately stayed.

Italian transfer expert Nicolo Schira is reporting United tried to take the Brazil international on-loan on deadline day Monday, but failed to reach terms.

Schira said: "Man Utd offered an expensive loan with the option to buy, but Juve have turned down the bid."

Juve decided to remove Luiz from the transfer-list after selling Nicolo Fagioli to Fiorentina.

