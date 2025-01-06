Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Villa reach personal terms with Borussia Dortmund attacker Malen
Aston Villa are close to striking a deal for Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

Voetbal International says Villa have reached personal terms with Malen as talks continue between the two clubs.

Ruhr Nachrichten says BVB are willing to sell the 25-year-old winger for €25-30m. Bonus payments are also expected to be part of the deal.

Villa are now in talks with BVB over a fee for Malen, though may be forced to sell before reaching his asking price.

However for his part, Malen is eager to see the deal done before the winter market shuts.

