Villa to bid £25M for Borussia Dortmund winger who has fallen down the pecking order

Aston Villa are said to be showing interest in a January deal for Donyell Malen.

The Borussia Dortmund winger, who can also play centrally, could be heading for a Premier League move.

Per The Telegraph, the two clubs have held preliminary talks about striking a deal.

The source adds that Villa would have to pay a fee in the region of £25M to land Malen.

The forward is down the pecking order at Dortmund this season, with the German giants open to selling him.

Malen netted 15 times for BVB last season, and previously spent time at Arsenal’s academy.