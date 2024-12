Aston Villa are reviving their interest in Borussia Dortmund attacker Donyell Malen.

Sky Deutschland says Villa are preparing a move for the Holland international.

Villa first expressed interest in Malen earlier this month.

Villa chief Monchi is a fan of the attacker and is willing to table a bid of £25m in January to convince BVB to sell.

Malen has a deal at Dortmund to 2026.