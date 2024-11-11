Tribal Football
Man Utd announce Van Nistelrooy departure

Paul Vegas
Ruud van Nistelrooy has left Manchester United after not being given a place on new manager Ruben Amorim's staff.

Van Nistelrooy had been acting as caretaker manager after the sacking of Erik ten Hag. But he has been informed there is no place for him on the staff of Amorim.

"Ruud is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend," the club said in a statement which confirmed Van Nistelrooy's exit.

"We are grateful for his contribution and the way in which he has approached his role throughout his time with the club. He will always be very welcome at Old Trafford."

United confirmed that fellow coaches Rene Hake, Jelle ten Rouwelaar and Pieter Morel have also left the club.

