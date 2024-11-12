Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Manchester United’s players have shown their support for Ruud van Nistelrooy over the past 24 hours.

The Dutchman and his countryman Rene Hake are departing the club on Monday.

Van Nistelrooy was let go by United as he is not part of the plans of new boss Ruben Amorim.

Van Nistelrooy was given the interim job for four matches after Erik ten Hag was sacked earlier this season.

First-team stars Diogo Dalot, Altay Bayındır, Rasmus Hojlund, Casemiro, Andre Onana, Joshua Zirkzee and Ethan Wheatley all liked a post on social media where United thanked Van Nistelrooy.

Ex-players Dwight Yorke and Edwin van der Sar also chimed in, as well as Donny van de Beek and Phil Jones.

