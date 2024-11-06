Tribal Football
Most Read
AC Milan coach Fonseca: Leao starts at Real Madrid; honour to face them
REVEALED: Ten Hag was unhappy with Man Utd signing Zirkzee, Ugarte
Real Madrid legend Marcelo releases statement after Fluminense blow-up: Truth will come out
Amorim targets Sporting CP youngster as next Man Utd signing

REVEALED: Tottenham watching Forest winger Hudson-Odoi

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Tottenham watching Forest winger Hudson-Odoi
REVEALED: Tottenham watching Forest winger Hudson-OdoiAction Plus
Tottenham are being tipped to move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mick Brown, former Manchester United and Aston Villa scout, claims the London club could go after the Forest whiz.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"His performances have interested some clubs. Tottenham were interested in him in the summer and I'm told that interest has not abated as they would still like to sign a new winger," he told Football Insider.

"I wouldn't expect a deal in January, he will have to show this kind of form over the course of a season, but there is definitely interest. I have heard that a number of clubs have been keeping an eye on him and following his development."

Hudson-Odoi has a contract until the summer of 2026.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHudson-Odoi CallumNottinghamTottenhamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Exclusive: Arsenal hero Smith "shocked" by Edu exit; convinced Forest on the way up
Forest ready to upgrade Nuno contract
Arsenal made new contract offer to Edu before resignation