REVEALED: Tottenham watching Forest winger Hudson-Odoi

Tottenham are being tipped to move for Nottingham Forest winger Callum Hudson-Odoi.

Mick Brown, former Manchester United and Aston Villa scout, claims the London club could go after the Forest whiz.

"His performances have interested some clubs. Tottenham were interested in him in the summer and I'm told that interest has not abated as they would still like to sign a new winger," he told Football Insider.

"I wouldn't expect a deal in January, he will have to show this kind of form over the course of a season, but there is definitely interest. I have heard that a number of clubs have been keeping an eye on him and following his development."

Hudson-Odoi has a contract until the summer of 2026.