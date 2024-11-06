Forest ready to upgrade Nuno contract

Nottingham Forest head coach Nuno Espirito Santo is set to earn a new deal at the club.

The Portuguese manager has led the team into an impressive top three position in the Premier League so far.

Forest were seen as pre-season candidates for relegation, but are now among the better sides in the top flight.

Per talkSPORT, Forest’s upper brass want to ensure that Santo remains at the club.

Santo currently has a contract at the City Ground until the summer of 2026.

Forest’s demanding owner Evangelos Marinakis is so impressed with what Santo has achieved so far.