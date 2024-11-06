Arsenal made new contract offer to Edu before resignation

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Arsenal did attempt to prevent sporting director Edu from leaving the club this week.

That is the view within the club, with the hierarchy believing they made every attempt to hold onto Edu.

The former Gunners player is set to join the group of clubs owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Per The Mail, Arsenal knew that Edu has been tempted by the Forest owner’s job offer in recent months.

While they did attempt to give him a pay rise, they could not promise a role that does not exist at the club.

At the Marinakis group of clubs, Edu may be in charge of more than one team.

