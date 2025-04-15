Tribal Football
Most Read
Liverpool make contact with Newcastle over Isak in British transfer fee record bid
Liam Delap set to snub Man United as preferred destination revealed
Man Utd star Onana seen with his agent at training ahead of potential summer switch
Man United pursuing 'next Jude Bellingham'

REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman Levy

Paul Vegas
REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman Levy
REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman LevyAction Plus
Tottenham will target Premier League experience should they choose to remove manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is under increasing pressure at Spurs after defeat at Wolves left the club in the wrong half of the Premier League table.

Advertisement
Advertisement

A Europa League quarterfinal second-leg at Eintracht Frankfurt could be make or break for Postecoglou with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.

The Mirror says Spurs will seek to hire from within the Premier League should they decide to axe Postecoglou.

Fulham boss Marco Silva tops Spurs' shortlist, though he isn't alone. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are also being considered.

The three candidates represent a major shift from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after targeting and appointing the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in the past. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueGlasner OliverIraola AndoniTottenhamCrystal PalaceFulhamBournemouthFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola weighs up Huijsen, Kepa futures
Tottenham approach Premier League boss to replace Ange Postecoglu
Tottenham see Palace's Glasner as the perfect replacement for struggling Postecoglou