REVEALED: Three Prem managers on shortlist for Spurs chairman Levy

Tottenham will target Premier League experience should they choose to remove manager Ange Postecoglou.

The Australian is under increasing pressure at Spurs after defeat at Wolves left the club in the wrong half of the Premier League table.

A Europa League quarterfinal second-leg at Eintracht Frankfurt could be make or break for Postecoglou with the aggregate score locked at 1-1.

The Mirror says Spurs will seek to hire from within the Premier League should they decide to axe Postecoglou.

Fulham boss Marco Silva tops Spurs' shortlist, though he isn't alone. Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner and Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola are also being considered.

The three candidates represent a major shift from Spurs chairman Daniel Levy after targeting and appointing the likes of Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte in the past.