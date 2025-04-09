Tottenham approach Premier League boss to replace Ange Postecoglu

Tottenham have reportedly made contact with Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner amid growing pressure on current manager Ange Postecoglu.

According to SportBild, Tottenham are looking to beat RB Leipzig in the race to secure the highly-regarded 50-year-old.

Glasner is said to be at the very top of the Bundesliga side’s shortlist to replace Marco Rose who they sacked at the end of March.

Spurs, on the other hand, are yet to pull the trigger on Postecoglu’s time at the club but are said to be looking towards a future without the Australian.

It’s understood that Glasner would prioritise remaining in the Premier League and isn’t particularly keen on returning to Germany having managed Wolfsburg and Eintracht Frankfurt.

Tottenham still have the opportunity to qualify for the Champions League despite their dismal Premier League season as they prepare to face Frankfurt in the Europa League quarter-final.