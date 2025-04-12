Bournemouth boss Iraola weighs up Huijsen, Kepa futures

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is tightlipped on plans for Dean Huijsen and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Spain defender Huijsen is said to have approved a move to Real Madrid, while Chelsea loanee Kepa is weighing up his options.

On Huijsen, Iraola said: “My only concern with Dean is he keeps his focus here. I see he trains very well. He's very focused on improving individually, improving us as a team collectively.

“He knows we have seven very important games ahead of us and I see him in a really good place.

“I don't think the noise around is affecting him and I see him in a good place.”

Asked if Kepa will return to Dean Court next season, Iraola also said: “If they said the same, we'll assess in the summer, that's it.

“Obviously there is people in the club working for next season, for whatever, like in other clubs.

“But me personally, I'm only thinking Monday, what's the best lineup, what's the best subs, who is available, who is not, who is in the good mindset, who is training better, who is not.

“And I will finish the season like this and not worrying too much about the things that may happen after or may not happen until the end of the season. I will not change my approach, definitely not.”